Service: Memorial
Name: Glenda Moore
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Farragut
Previous: Hamburg
Day and Date: Saturday, Feb. 18
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Visitation Location: No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: To the family
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Cemetery: Wyuka Cemetery - Nebr. City
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

