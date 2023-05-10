Glendora Goodman
Service: Memorial Service
Name: Glendora Goodman 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 96 
From: Glenwood, IA 
Previous: Tabor, IA 
Day and Date: Saturday - May 20, 2023 
Time: 10:30 AM 
Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA 
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Friday - May 19, 2023
Visitation Start: 6:00 PM 
Visitation End: 8:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends 
Memorials: Fund Established 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery: Tabor, IA Cemetery 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

