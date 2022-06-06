Glenn H. Odson, 104 of Omaha, NE formerly of Red Oak, IA
Service:Graveside Service with Military Rites
Name:Glenn H. Odson
Pronunciation: 
Age:104
From:Omaha, NE
Previous:Red Oak, IA
Day and Date:Thursday, June 9, 2022 
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Strand Cemetery, Rural Villisca, IA 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Strand Lutheran Church or Red Oak American Legion 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Strand Cemetery, Rural Villisca, IA
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.