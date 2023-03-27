Glenn Lee Anderson, 89, Adair

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Glenn Lee Anderson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Adair, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 1, 2023
|Time:
|3:00pm
|Location:
|Adair-Casey gymnasium
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Glenn Anderson family for later designation and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022.
|Funeral Home:
|The Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Adair, IA
|Cemetery:
|North Page Cemetery, located south of Stanton, Iowa
|Notes:
|Immediately following the service will be the opportunity to enjoy food and beverages while visiting with the family and old acquaintances.
