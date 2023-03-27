Glenn Lee Anderson, 89, Adair
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Glenn Lee Anderson 
Pronunciation: 
Age:89 
From:Adair, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, April 1, 2023 
Time:3:00pm 
Location:Adair-Casey gymnasium 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Glenn Anderson family for later designation and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. 
Funeral Home:The Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Adair, IA 
Cemetery:North Page Cemetery, located south of Stanton, Iowa 
Notes:Immediately following the service will be the opportunity to enjoy food and beverages while visiting with the family and old acquaintances. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.