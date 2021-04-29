Glenn Whitehead
Buy Now
Service:Funeral 
Name:Glenn Whitehead
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Riverton, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, May 3, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Christian Community Church(Former Riverton Methodist Church) - Riverton, IA
Visitation Location:Christian Community Church
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, May 2
Visitation Start:4 p.m.
Visitation End:6 p.m.
Memorials:Riverton Rescue or Family's Choice
Funeral Home:Shull-Gude Funeral Home - Riverton
Cemetery:Riverton, IA Cemetery
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.