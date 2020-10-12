|Service:
|Graveside funeral
|Name:
|Gloria Berglund
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, October 16, 2020
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|Mission Covenant Cemetery-Stanton, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Open viewing at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|3 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|ALS Association or the family
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Mission Covenant Cemetery-Stanton, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Gloria Berglund, 76, of Red Oak, Iowa
Tags
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.