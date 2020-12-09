Gloria Hopeadonna Kimsey, 78, Plattsmouth
Service:  Funeral 
Name: Gloria Hopeadonna Kimsey 
Pronunciation: 
Age:  78 
From:  Plattsmouth, Nebraska 
Previous:Bartlett, Iowa 
Day and Date: Saturday, December 12, 2020 
Time:11:00am 
Location:  Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, Nebraska 
Visitation Location: Roby Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 11, 2020 
Visitation Start:  4:00pm 
Visitation End: 7:00pm 
Memorials:  To the family and will be used for the purchase of a headstone 
Funeral Home:  Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, Nebraska 
Cemetery: Thurman, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:https://www.robyfuneralhome.com/

