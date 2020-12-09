Gloria Hopeadonna Kimsey, 78, Plattsmouth

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Gloria Hopeadonna Kimsey
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Plattsmouth, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Bartlett, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 12, 2020
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, Nebraska
|Visitation Location:
|Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, Nebraska
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, December 11, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|4:00pm
|Visitation End:
|7:00pm
|Memorials:
|To the family and will be used for the purchase of a headstone
|Funeral Home:
|Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, Nebraska
|Cemetery:
|Thurman Cemetery, Thurman, Iowa
|Notes:
|https://www.robyfuneralhome.com/
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.