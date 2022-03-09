Gloria J. Treese, 95, Lincoln, Nebraska
Service:                                            Celebration of Life Funeral Service
Name:Gloria J. Treese
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From: 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, March 11, 2022
Time:11 AM
Location:Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location:Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, March 11, 2022
Visitation Start:10 AM
Visitation End:11AM
Memorials:Alzheimer's Association
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery:Memory Cemetery
Notes:

 

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

