Gloria Kay (Pullen) Howard, 80, formerly of Bedford

|Service:
|Celebration of Life at a later date
|Name:
|Gloria Kay (Pullen) Howard
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Divide, CO
|Previous:
|Bedford, IA
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to something very dear to her heart, the Lewisville, TX Special Olympics:
LISDSO
|Funeral Home:
|Mountain Memorial Funeral Home, Divide, CO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Gloria will be cremated and returned home to be with her parents in Bedford, IA and with her loving husband in Wilmington, DE. Celebration of Life will be held in May in Bedford, IA.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 28