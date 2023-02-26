Gloria Kay (Pullen) Howard, 80, formerly of Bedford
Name:Gloria Kay (Pullen) Howard 
Age:80 
From:Divide, CO 
Previous:Bedford, IA 
Memorials:

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to something very dear to her heart, the Lewisville, TX Special Olympics:

LISDSO
4620 Queen Cir.
The Colony, TX 75056 

Funeral Home:Mountain Memorial Funeral Home, Divide, CO 
Notes:Gloria will be cremated and returned home to be with her parents in Bedford, IA and with her loving husband in Wilmington, DE.  Celebration of Life will be held in May in Bedford, IA. 

