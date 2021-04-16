Gloria Lee
Service: Memorial Graveside
Name: Gloria Lee
Pronunciation: 
Age: 84
From: Manhattan Beach, California
Previous: Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Hawleyville Cemetery, Hawleyville, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Hawleyville Cemetery
Notes:

Gloria passed away March 28, 2021 at Torrance Memorial Medical Center, Torrance, California. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

