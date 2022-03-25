|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Gloria Schroder
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Thurman, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday - March 30, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday - March 29, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM With the Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|Fund Established
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Thurman, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
