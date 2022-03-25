Service: Funeral
Name: Gloria Schroder 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86 
From: Thurman, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday - March 30, 2022 
Time: 2:00 PM 
Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday - March 29, 2022 
Visitation Start: 6:00 PM 
Visitation End: 8:00 PM With the Family Greeting Friends 
Memorials: Fund Established 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery: Thurman, IA Cemetery 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.