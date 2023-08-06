|Service:
|Celebration of Life Service
|Name:
|Gordon E. "Gordy" Viner
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Henderson, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 12, 2023
|Time:
|12:30 PM
|Location:
|St. Andrews United Methodist Church-Omaha, Nebraska
|Visitation Location:
|St. Andrews United Methodist Church-Omaha, Nebraska
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 12, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|11:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|12:30 PM
|Memorials:
|suggested to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, St. Andrews United Methodist Church, Nebraska Humane Society, or Live On Nebraska.
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Ineterment will be held 1 PM Monday, August 14, 2023 at Emerson Cemetery in Emerson, Iowa with a time of fellowship to follow at the Emerson Community Building.
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Gordon E. "Gordy" Viner, 78, of Omaha, Nebraska
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
