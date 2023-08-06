Gordon Viner
Service: Celebration of Life Service
Name: Gordon E. "Gordy" Viner
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Omaha, Nebraska
Previous: Henderson, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
Time: 12:30 PM
Location: St. Andrews United Methodist Church-Omaha, Nebraska
Visitation Location: St. Andrews United Methodist Church-Omaha, Nebraska
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
Visitation Start: 11:30 AM
Visitation End: 12:30 PM
Memorials: suggested to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, St. Andrews United Methodist Church, Nebraska Humane Society, or Live On Nebraska.
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Ineterment will be held 1 PM Monday, August 14, 2023 at Emerson Cemetery in Emerson, Iowa with a time of fellowship to follow at the Emerson Community Building.
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

