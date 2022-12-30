Service: Private Family graveside services at a later date
Name: Gordon Herzberg
Pronunciation: 
Age: 69
From: Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
Notes:

Gordon passed away Thursday evening at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah.  Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

