|Service:,
|Graveside Service and Interment
|Name:
|Gordon Mark VanGundy
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 29, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
|Visitation Location:
|There is no scheduled family visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Tarkio Nutrition Center or Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Cemetery:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Notes:
Gordon Mark VanGundy, 72, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
