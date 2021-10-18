|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Gordon Ray Robbins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Craig, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 20, 2021
|Time:
|10 AM
|Location:
|Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 20, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9 AM
|Visitation End:
|10 AM
|Memorials:
|Mission Central-LCMS World Mission, The Sittig Foundation for college scholarships for public service
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig
|Cemetery:
|IOOF Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
|Notes:
Gordon Ray Robbins, age 84, Craig, Missouri
