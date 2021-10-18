Gordon Robbins
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Gordon Ray Robbins
Pronunciation: 
Age: 84
From: Craig, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Time: 10 AM
Location: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City, MO
Visitation Location: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City, MO
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Visitation Start: 9 AM
Visitation End: 10 AM
Memorials: Mission Central-LCMS World Mission, The Sittig Foundation for college scholarships for public service
Funeral Home:Schooler Funeral Home   Fairfax/Craig 
Cemetery: IOOF Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
Notes:Schooler Funeral Home

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.