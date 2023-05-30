Grace Marie (Cardwell) Blackburn, 94, previously from Malvern

|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Grace Marie (Cardwell) Blackburn
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
Lewisville, TX
|Previous:
|Malvern, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 3, 2023
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Malvern Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
Celebration of Life for Grace at the Malvern Community
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 3, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|12:00pm
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
In leu of flowers, The Grace Blackburn Memorial Fund has been established for donations in her honor to be used to benefit the Malvern community and Iowa, the place she loved and called home for 90 years. Please send all donations to: The Grace Blackburn Memorial Fund C/O the Malvern Bank
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Malvern Cemetery
|Notes:
