Grace Marie (Cardwell) Blackburn, 94, previously from Malvern
Service:Graveside 
Name:Grace Marie (Cardwell) Blackburn 
Pronunciation: 
Age:94 
From:

Lewisville, TX

Previous:Malvern, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, June 3, 2023
Time:11:00am 
Location:Malvern Cemetery 
Visitation Location:

Celebration of Life for Grace at the Malvern Community
Building

Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, June 3, 2023 
Visitation Start:12:00pm 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:

In leu of flowers, The Grace Blackburn Memorial Fund has been established for donations in her honor to be used to benefit the Malvern community and Iowa, the place she loved and called home for 90 years. Please send all donations to: The Grace Blackburn Memorial Fund C/O the Malvern Bank
PO Box 120 Malvern, IA 51551.

Funeral Home: 
Cemetery:Malvern Cemetery 
Notes: 

