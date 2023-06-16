|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Greg Christensen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 1, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be at a later date.
|Notes:
Gregory “Greg” Christensen, 61, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away at Unity Pointe Hospital in Des Moines on May 2, 2023.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Greg's family and his service arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Greg Christensen, 61, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 18
-
Jun 18
Anniversaries
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 17