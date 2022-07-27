|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Gregg Schoening
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|60
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 30, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. John Lutheran Church - Mineola, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 29, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mills County 4-H Foundation
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Mineola Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/647434/gregg-schoening/
Gregg Schoening, 60, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
