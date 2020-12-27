|Service:
|Pending Graveside Memorial
|Name:
|Gregory Eldon Brandt
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Ravenwood, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Gregory's name to Camp Quality of St. Joseph, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Gregory Brandt passed away December 25, 2020 at his home near Ravenwood, MO. He has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. A graveside memorial service at Sweet Home Cemetery of Ravenwood , Mo will be held at a later date.
Gregory Eldon Brandt, 66, Ravenwood, MO
Bram Funeral Home
