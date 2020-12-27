Gregory Eldon Brandt, 66, Ravenwood, MO
Service:Pending Graveside Memorial
Name:Gregory Eldon Brandt
Age:66
From:Ravenwood, MO
Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Gregory's name to Camp Quality of St. Joseph, MO
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Notes:Gregory Brandt passed away December 25, 2020 at his home near Ravenwood, MO. He has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. A graveside memorial service at Sweet Home Cemetery of Ravenwood , Mo will be held at a later date.

