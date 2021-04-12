Gregory R. Thompson
Service:Memorial 
Name:Gregory Reed "Greg" Thompson
Pronunciation: 
Age:71
From:Pickering, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, April 17, 2021
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Pickering, MO Christian Church, Pickering
Visitation Location:Pickering Christian Church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, April 17, 2021
Visitation Start:1:00 PM
Visitation End:2:00 PM
Memorials:Memorials are suggested in Greg's name to the Pickering Christian Church
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
Cemetery: 
Notes:Greg Thompson passed away unexpectedly near Destin, Florida, on Sunday, April 11, 2021. He has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.