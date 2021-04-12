|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Gregory Reed "Greg" Thompson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Pickering, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 17, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Pickering, MO Christian Church, Pickering
|Visitation Location:
|Pickering Christian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 17, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials are suggested in Greg's name to the Pickering Christian Church
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Greg Thompson passed away unexpectedly near Destin, Florida, on Sunday, April 11, 2021. He has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
Gregory "Greg" Thompson, 71, Pickering, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.