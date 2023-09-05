|Service:
|Graveside Service and Interment
|Name:
|Gregory Kent McMaster
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Tulsa, Oklahoma
|Previous:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 10, 2023
|Time:
|1:30 P.M.
|Location:
| Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Visitation Location:
| Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 10, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|1:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
| Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
| Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Gregory Kent McMaster, 76, Tulsa, Oklahoma
