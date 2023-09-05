Gregory Kent McMaster, 76, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Service: Graveside Service and Interment
Name: Gregory Kent McMaster
Pronunciation: 
Age: 76
From: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Previous: Tarkio, Missouri
Day and Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
Time: 1:30 P.M.
Location: Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
Visitation Start: 12:00 P.M.
Visitation End: 1:00 P.M.
Memorials: Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

