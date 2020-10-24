|Service:
|Private Family Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Gregory Lappe
|Pronunciation:
|Lappee
|Age:
|101
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Formerly of Exira, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, October 26, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Gregory L. Lappe, 101 years, 5 months and 13 days, of Atlantic, formerly of Exira, Iowa, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
Gregory L. Lappe, 101, of Atlantic, formerly of Exira, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
