Gregory Lappe
Buy Now
Service:Private Family Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Gregory Lappe
Pronunciation:Lappee
Age:101
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous:Exira, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, October 26, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery 
Notes:

Gregory L. Lappe, 101 years, 5 months and 13 days, of Atlantic, formerly of Exira, Iowa, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.

The service will be recorded and available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com in the days to follow the service.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gregory’s family and arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.