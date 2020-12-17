|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Gregory L. Wycuff
|Pronunciation:
|Y-Cough
|Age:
|51
|From:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Are Currently Being Established
|Funeral Homes:
|Rieken-Duhn and Hackett-Livingston Funeral Homes
|Cemetery:
|Hillside Cemetery ~ Elliott, IA
|Notes:
Greg passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Omaha Specialty Hospital.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Gregory L. Wycuff, 51 of Shenandoah, IA
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
