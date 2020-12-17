Service:Pending 
Name:Gregory L. Wycuff
Pronunciation:Y-Cough
Age:51
From:Shenandoah, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials in Lieu of Flowers:Are Currently Being Established
Funeral Homes:Rieken-Duhn and Hackett-Livingston Funeral Homes
Cemetery:Hillside Cemetery ~ Elliott, IA 
Notes:

Greg passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Omaha Specialty Hospital.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

