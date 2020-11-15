|Service:
|Private Family Funeral
|Name:
|Gregory Miller
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Treynor, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, November 18, 2020
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|St. Paul Lutheran Church, Treynor, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, November 18, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|12:00 PM
|Memorials:
|St. Paul Lutheran Church OR St. Paul Preschool Program
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Church Cemetery
|Notes:
|http://www.hoyfuneral.com
Gregory Miller, 75, of Treynor, IA
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.