Service: Funeral
Name: Greyson Steven Swerczek
Pronunciation: swerve - Zik
Age: Infant
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, July 25, 2020
Time: 10:30 am
Location: St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, NE
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Levander Funeral Home, Cedar Rapids, NE
Cemetery: St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, NE
Notes: 