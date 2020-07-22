|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Greyson Steven Swerczek
|Pronunciation:
|swerve - Zik
|Age:
|Infant
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 am
|Location:
|St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, NE
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Levander Funeral Home, Cedar Rapids, NE
|Cemetery:
|St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, NE
|Notes:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.