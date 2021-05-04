Lupe Davis
Buy Now
Service:Funeral 
Name:Guadalupe "Lupe" Davis
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Farragut, IA
Previous:Hamburg, IA
Day and Date:Thursday, May 6, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Rash-Gude Funeral Home, Hamburg, IA
Visitation Location:Rash-Gude Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:SW Iowa Humane Society or St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hamburg, IA
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
Cemetery:Hamburg Cemetery
Notes:Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.