Gus Alm
Service: Funeral
Name: Gustaf Alm
Pronunciation: 
Age: 96
From: Nyman, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Time: 2 PM
Location: Fremont Lutheran Church-Nyman, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Mt. Hope Cemetery-Nyman, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

