|Service:
|Private Family Graveside
|Name:
|Gustaf Lewis Fridolph
|Pronunciation:
|Fry Dolf
|Age:
|5 weeks
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, August 30, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|2 PM
|Visitation End:
|5 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers may be directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Hope Cemetery at Nyman, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Gustaf Lewis Fridolph, 5 weeks, of Red Oak, Iowa
