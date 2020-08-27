Service: Private Family Graveside 
Name: Gustaf Lewis Fridolph
Pronunciation: Fry Dolf
Age: 5 weeks
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, August 30, 2020
Visitation Start: 2 PM
Visitation End: 5 PM
Memorials: In lieu of flowers may be directed to the family.
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Mt. Hope Cemetery at Nyman, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

