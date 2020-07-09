Gwen Eggers
Service:Funeral
Name:Gwen Eggers
Pronunciation: 
Age:70
From:Carson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, July 13, 2020
Time:10:00 AM
Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, July 12, 2020
Visitation Start:3:00 PM
Visitation End:5:00 PM
Memorials:M.A.D.D. (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) or American Cancer Society
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery:Carson Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com