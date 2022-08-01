Gwen Johnston
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Gwen Johnston
Pronunciation: 
Age:91
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, August 5
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic.
Open Visitation Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic.
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 5 (Prior to Service)
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m.
Visitation End:10:30 a.m. (Service)
Memorials: Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Burial will be held in the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon, Iowa.

Notes:

Gwendolyn “Gwen” Johnston, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa, died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gwen’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

