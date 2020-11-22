|Service:
|Private Graveside Services
|Name:
|H.A. Sly
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Fairfax, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 24, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1 PM
|Visitation End:
|6 PM
|Memorials:
Fairfax Improvement Foundation, Box 31, Fairfax, MO
Fairfax United Methodist Church, Box 318, Fairfax, MO
Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, c/o Schooler Funeral Home
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig
|Cemetery:
|Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, MO
|Notes:
H. A. Sly, age 88, Fairfax, Missouri
Schooler Funeral Home
