Service:Private Graveside Services
Name:H.A. Sly
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Fairfax, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, MO
Visitation Location: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, MO
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Visitation Start: 1 PM
Visitation End: 6 PM
Memorials:

Fairfax Improvement Foundation, Box 31, Fairfax, MO

Fairfax United Methodist Church, Box 318, Fairfax, MO

Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, c/o Schooler Funeral Home

Funeral Home:Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig
Cemetery:Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, MO
Notes: 

