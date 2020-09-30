Service:Celebration of Life Service was held
Name:H.C. "Newt" McCunn 
Pronunciation: 
Age:84 
From:Onawa, Iowa 
Previous:Red Oak, Iowa 
Day and Date:Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 
Time:

1:00 pm 

Location:Rush Family Care Service in Onawa  
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

