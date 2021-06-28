|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|H. Jerome "Jerry" True
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 17, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 P.M.
|Location:
|First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|There is no visitation. The family will receive friends at True’s Antique Acres following the inurnment
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|First Lutheran Church or Tharp Cemetery
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Tharp Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
