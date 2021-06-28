Service:Memorial 
Name:H. Jerome "Jerry" True
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 17, 2021
Time:1:00 P.M.
Location:First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
Visitation Location:There is no visitation. The family will receive friends at True’s Antique Acres following the inurnment
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:First Lutheran Church or Tharp Cemetery
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery:Tharp Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.