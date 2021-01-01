Service:Funeral 
Name:H. Reed Gebhards
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Time:1:00 PM
Location:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Location:There is no schedule family visitation 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Rock Port Baptist Church
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery:Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:

**The family requests masks be worn during the funeral service.**

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

