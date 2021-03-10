|Service:
|Visitation
|Name:
|Hal Stewart
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox Community Center
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, March 14, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:30 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Hal's name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Graveside committal following visitation at North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Hal passed away unexpectedly at his home in Lenox. We are celebrating Hal's Final Round at the Lenox Community Center from 1 to 2:30 with a short prayer service at the community center followed by a committal service at the North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox. Following the committal the family requests your presence at the Lenox Country Club for food and fellowship.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Hal Stewart, 66, Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
