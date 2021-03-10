Hal Stewart
Service:Visitation
Name:Hal Stewart
Pronunciation: 
Age:66
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, March 14, 2021
Visitation Start:1:00 PM
Visitation End:2:30 PM
Memorials:In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Hal's name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:Graveside committal following visitation at North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
Notes:

Hal passed away unexpectedly at his home in Lenox.  We are celebrating Hal's Final Round at the Lenox Community Center from 1 to 2:30 with a short prayer service at the community center followed by a committal service at the North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox.  Following the committal the family requests your presence at the Lenox Country Club for food and fellowship.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.