|Service:
|Private Family Graveside Service and Interment
|Name:
|Hale B. (Hoop) Craven
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, November 23, 2020
|Time:
|3:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Visitation Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Open visitation begins 10:00 A.M., Sunday, November 22, 2020. There is no scheduled family visitation
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio or Tarkio Nutrition Center
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
**Due to the current conditions, a public memorial service will be held at a later date.**
Hale B. (Hoop) Craven, 94, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.