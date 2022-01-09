Service: Funeral Service
Name: Harlan E. Holliman
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Hamburg, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday; January 11, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: United Trinity Church ~ Hamburg, IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Monday; January 10, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 6:30 p.m.
Memorials: United Trinity Church or Hamburg Fire/Rescue Dept.
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: Hamburg Cemetery ~ Hamburg, IA
Notes:Harlan passed away on Friday; January 7, 2022 at the Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg.  Remembrances may be shared at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.