|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Harlan E. Holliman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Hamburg, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday; January 11, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|United Trinity Church ~ Hamburg, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday; January 10, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
|United Trinity Church or Hamburg Fire/Rescue Dept.
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
|Cemetery:
|Hamburg Cemetery ~ Hamburg, IA
|Notes:
|Harlan passed away on Friday; January 7, 2022 at the Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg. Remembrances may be shared at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
