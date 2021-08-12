Harlan Holldorf, 73, Grant, Iowa
Service:Graveside Service 
Name:Harlan Holldorf 
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Grant, Iowa area 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, August 16, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:St. John's Cemetery south of Lyman, IA 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, August 15, 2021 
Visitation Start:3:00 p.m.
Visitation End:5:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Grant Fire Department 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

