Service:Celebration of Life to be held at a later date
Name:Harold Dalton
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Omaha, NE
Previous:Hamburg, IA
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To Alzheimer's Assoc.
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery:Mt. Olive Cemetery - Hamburg
Notes:A Celebration of LIfe and Inurnment at Mt. Olive Cemetery will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

