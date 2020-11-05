Service:Funeral 
Name:Harold Dean Eagans
Pronunciation: 
Age:71
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 7, 2020
Time:1:00 P.M.
Location:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Location:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, November 6, 2020
Visitation Start:6:00 P.M.
Visitation End:7:00 P.M.
Memorials:Harold Eagans Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery:Home Cemetery, Tarkio, Missouri
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

