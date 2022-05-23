Harold Duane "Bud" Martin, 94, Watson, Missouri
Service: Graveside Service and Interment
Name: Harold Duane "Bud" Martin
Pronunciation: 
Age: 94
From: Watson, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri
Visitation Location: No scheduled family visitation.
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:

 In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to High Creek Cemetery, Watson.

Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: High Creek Cemetery, Watson.
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

