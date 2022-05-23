Harold Duane "Bud" Martin, 94, Watson, Missouri

|Service:
|Graveside Service and Interment
|Name:
|Harold Duane "Bud" Martin
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Watson, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 25, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|No scheduled family visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to High Creek Cemetery, Watson.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|High Creek Cemetery, Watson.
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
