Harold "Hal" Chase, 88, Firth, Nebraska

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Harold "Hal" Chase
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Firth, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 31
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Living Life Reformed Church, Firth, Nebraska
|Visitation Location:
|Living Life Reformed Church, Firth, Nebraska
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, August 30
|Visitation Start:
|4:00pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00pm with family greeting friends from 6pm-8pm
|Memorials:
|Services entrusted to Wherry Mortuary, 919 G St., Pawnee City, Nebraska
|Funeral Home:
|Wherry Mortuary, Firth, Nebraska
|Cemetery:
|Pawnee City, Nebraska Cemetery
|Notes:
|www.wherrymortuary.com
