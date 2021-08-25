Harold "Hal" Chase, 88, Firth, Nebraska
Service:Funeral
Name:Harold "Hal" Chase 
Pronunciation: 
Age:88 
From:Firth, Nebraska 
Previous:Lincoln, Nebraska 
Day and Date:Tuesday, August 31 
Time:11:00am 
Location:Living Life Reformed Church, Firth, Nebraska 
Visitation Location:Living Life Reformed Church, Firth, Nebraska 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, August 30 
Visitation Start:4:00pm 
Visitation End:8:00pm with family greeting friends from 6pm-8pm 
Memorials:Services entrusted to Wherry Mortuary, 919 G St., Pawnee City, Nebraska
Funeral Home:Wherry Mortuary, Firth, Nebraska 
Cemetery:Pawnee City, Nebraska Cemetery
Notes:www.wherrymortuary.com 

