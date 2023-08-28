Harold Joseph Scholl, 90, Adair

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Service with full military graveside rites
|Name:
|Harold Joseph Scholl
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Adair, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 6, 2023
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA,
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 5, 2023, followed by a masonic service at 7:00 p.m.
|Visitation Start:
|10:00am
|Visitation End:
|7:00pm with family present form 5:00pm-7:00pm
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the Scholl Family at this time. They will be designated to many of Harold's favorite local charities and organizations and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022.
|Funeral Home:
|Schmidt Family Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, IA
|Notes:
|A luncheon will be held at the Anita Community Building following the burial.
