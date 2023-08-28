Harold Joseph Scholl, 90, Adair
Service:Celebration of Life Service with full military graveside rites
Name:Harold Joseph Scholl
Pronunciation: 
Age:90 
From:Adair, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 6, 2023 
Time:10:00am 
Location:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA 
Visitation Location:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA, 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, September 5, 2023, followed by a masonic service at 7:00 p.m.
Visitation Start:10:00am 
Visitation End:7:00pm with family present form 5:00pm-7:00pm 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Scholl Family at this time. They will be designated to many of Harold's favorite local charities and organizations and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. 
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, IA 
Notes:A luncheon will be held at the Anita Community Building following the burial. 

