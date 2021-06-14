Harold LeRoy "Roy" McIntosh, 88, Tarkio, Missouri
Service:Celebration of Life Graveside Memorial Service and Inurnment
Name:Harold LeRoy "Roy" McIntosh
Age:88
From:Tarkio, Missouri
Day and Date:Saturday, June 19, 2021
Time:1:00 P.M.
Location:Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Visitation Location:There is no visitation
Memorials:Tarkio College P.O. Box 231, Tarkio or Tarkio College Alumni Association P.O. Box 111, Tarkio
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
