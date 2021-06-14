|Service:
|Celebration of Life Graveside Memorial Service and Inurnment
|Name:
|Harold LeRoy "Roy" McIntosh
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 19, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Visitation Location:
|There is no visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Tarkio College P.O. Box 231, Tarkio or Tarkio College Alumni Association P.O. Box 111, Tarkio
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Harold LeRoy "Roy" McIntosh, Ph.D., 88, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniversaries
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 17