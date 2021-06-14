Harold Grashorn
Service:Funeral 
Name:Harold Grashorn 
Pronunciation:Grass - horn 
Age:88 
From:Stanton, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, June 19 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton 
Visitation Location:Mamrelund Lutheran Church 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, June 19 
Visitation Start:9:30 AM 
Visitation End:11:00 AM 
Memorials:Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Stanton Fire & Rescue or Mamrelund Lutheran Church
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

