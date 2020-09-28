Harold Shull
Service: Private Family Funeral
Name: Harold R. Shull
Pronunciation: 
Age: 92
From: Riverton, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday; October 2, 2020
Time: 
Location: former Riverton Methodist Church (Christian Community Church)
Visitation Location: Shull-Gude Funeral Home, Riverton, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday; October 1, 2020
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Riverton Fire & Rescue or family for Riverton betterment projects.
Funeral Home: Shull-Gude Funeral Home, Riverton, IA
Cemetery: Riverton Cemetery, Riverton, IA
Notes:Visitation is open to the public.  Masks are encouraged and social distancing should be practiced.  Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

