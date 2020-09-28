|Service:
|Private Family Funeral
|Name:
|Harold R. Shull
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Riverton, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday; October 2, 2020
|Time:
|Location:
|former Riverton Methodist Church (Christian Community Church)
|Visitation Location:
|Shull-Gude Funeral Home, Riverton, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday; October 1, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Riverton Fire & Rescue or family for Riverton betterment projects.
|Funeral Home:
|Shull-Gude Funeral Home, Riverton, IA
|Cemetery:
|Riverton Cemetery, Riverton, IA
|Notes:
|Visitation is open to the public. Masks are encouraged and social distancing should be practiced. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Harold R. Shull, 92 of Riverton, IA
Gude Family Funeral Homes
