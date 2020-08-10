Photo
Service:Graveside 
Name:Harold Stephen Lefeber
Age:88
From:Minden, Iowa 
Day and Date:Thursday, August 13, 2020
Time:10:00 AM
Location:St. Mary Cemetery, Portsmouth, Iowa
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 12, 2020 
Visitation: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
 

 

Family will direct 

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Notes:http://www.hoyfuneral.com