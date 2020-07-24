Service:Private Funeral 
Name:Harold Ted Mosman
Pronunciation:Mossman
Age:92
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:Strand Lutheran Church
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date:A public Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Strand Lutheran Church
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Strand Cemetery
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com